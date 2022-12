CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hot shooting helped the Cougar girls and boys get past Prairie on Friday night.

Kaliyah Sain led Kennedy to a 44-32 victory to move to 3-3.

Nearly everyone was shooting well for the Cougar boys, Kennedy moves to 5-0 with a 77-39 win.

