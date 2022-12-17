Grinnell Police are searching for Charlie Shores

GRINNELL, Iowa (KCRG) -Police in Grinnell are asking for help finding a missing man. In a Facebook post, they say 70-year-old Charlie Shores hasn’t been seen since 9:30 a.m. Friday morning. He never returned from taking his dog for a walk at Diamond Lake.

He was driving a Red Hyundai Santa Fe with a handicap license plate QR 877. Call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office if you’ve seen him. Their number is 641-623-5679.

