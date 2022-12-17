Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Great kitchen Christmas gift ideas are in this Fareway Cooking Segment

Great kitchen Christmas gift ideas are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares great kitchen Christmas gift ideas in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

I have a wide range of price ranges here, so hopefully there’s something that you can take away and add to your Christmas list.

The first one is a five and a half quart enamel cast-iron Dutch oven. I know that seems like a lot, but I love these enamel cast-irons because you can use them the same way you use cast-iron, but I find them much easier to clean and kind of deal with because cast-iron can be kind of tricky to season and clean every now and again.

I also like that this is a little bit smaller than a traditional pot or Dutch oven at five and a half quarts versus about six quarts because you can use it for a wide range. You can use it for things like soups, you can cook meat in here, use it for braising meat.

Next, a digital meat thermometer. I really prefer it to be digital. I mean you don’t have to calibrate it. I dropped regular meat thermometers before and then I can’t get them to work anymore. So I really like a digital meat thermometer and again you can find a wide range of prices here.

Next, is an 8-inch chef’s knife, so if you have someone that’s kind of just building their kitchen supplies and you don’t want to give them the entire set of knives. I would recommend starting with a nice 8-inch chef’s knife because you can pretty much cut anything with this. Something to note, you do not want to put this in the dish washer. That can really dull the blade. These are expensive, these will run you probably about a hundred dollars a knife. However I’ve had mine for over 10 years and they aren’t going anywhere.

Lastly, a gift card that you can customize.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passengers check in at ticket counters for airlines at the Eastern Iowa Airport.
Eastern Iowa Airport announces service to new destination
Linn-Mar Community School District Superintendent Shannon Bisgard said he plans to retire at...
Linn-Mar school district superintendent to retire
Closed sign
Iowa Restaurant Association addresses concerning trend of local restaurant closures
Marengo
Iowa DNR emergency order stops C6-Zero from operating, claims water sources contaminated
FILE - Authorities said the child was playing at his home, about 800 meters from a lake from...
2-year-old survives being swallowed, spit out by hippo, police say

Latest News

Former student moves, will restore historic schoolhouse
Former student moves, will restore historic schoolhouse
Dubuque shooting investigation led to two unrelated arrests
Dubuque shooting investigation led to two unrelated arrests
No one injured after a Cedar Falls Apartment Fire
No one injured after a Cedar Falls Apartment Fire
Grinnell Police are searching for Charlie Shores
Grinnell Police are searching for Charlie Shores