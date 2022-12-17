Great kitchen Christmas gift ideas are in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares great kitchen Christmas gift ideas in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

I have a wide range of price ranges here, so hopefully there’s something that you can take away and add to your Christmas list.

The first one is a five and a half quart enamel cast-iron Dutch oven. I know that seems like a lot, but I love these enamel cast-irons because you can use them the same way you use cast-iron, but I find them much easier to clean and kind of deal with because cast-iron can be kind of tricky to season and clean every now and again.

I also like that this is a little bit smaller than a traditional pot or Dutch oven at five and a half quarts versus about six quarts because you can use it for a wide range. You can use it for things like soups, you can cook meat in here, use it for braising meat.

Next, a digital meat thermometer. I really prefer it to be digital. I mean you don’t have to calibrate it. I dropped regular meat thermometers before and then I can’t get them to work anymore. So I really like a digital meat thermometer and again you can find a wide range of prices here.

Next, is an 8-inch chef’s knife, so if you have someone that’s kind of just building their kitchen supplies and you don’t want to give them the entire set of knives. I would recommend starting with a nice 8-inch chef’s knife because you can pretty much cut anything with this. Something to note, you do not want to put this in the dish washer. That can really dull the blade. These are expensive, these will run you probably about a hundred dollars a knife. However I’ve had mine for over 10 years and they aren’t going anywhere.

Lastly, a gift card that you can customize.

