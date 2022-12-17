Dubuque shooting investigation led to two unrelated arrests

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Dubuque police responded to a shooting and made two arrests unrelated to it. This happened Thursday night. That’s according to the Telegraph Herald.

Police arrested 27-year-old Xavier Deleon on possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and unlawful possession of prescription drugs. He also had warrants for third degree sexual abuse and a probation violation.

Police originally responded to gunshots fired at the 500 block of West Locust Street after 6:30 pm that night. Deleon had told officers he was “assaulted and robbed at gunpoint.”

A home was shot. Another person was arrested for drug charges and for not returning to a state correctional facility.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.