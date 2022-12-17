Cedar Rapids police officer dies from sugery complications

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A longtime officer with the Cedar Rapids Police Department died this week following a surgery.

David Zahn, 59, died on Thursday, December 15, at his home due to surgery complications, according to an obituary posted on the website for Cedar Memorial. He served on the Cedar Rapids Police Department for decades, along with a six-year run as the city’s Public Safety Commissioner.

A funeral mass will take place at St. Pius X Parish on Wednesday, December 21, at 2:00 p.m.

