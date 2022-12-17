Show You Care
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say

Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon while hunting in Worth County.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Gabe Swartz and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WORTH COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Two brothers in Missouri recorded a record raccoon catch in Worth County.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Couper Simmons and his brother Hunter Simmons harvested a 35-pound raccoon while they were hunting.

KCTV reports the brothers contacted conservation agent Brandon Lyddon after the catch. The agent determined the catch surpassed the current state record of 28 pounds, 8 ounces after weighing the animal.

Officials said Simmons’ catch has been recorded and is on pace to be the new state record at the end of hunting and trapping season in February 2023.

