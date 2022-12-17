Show You Care
Born puts up 27 as Northern Iowa takes down Towson 83-66

Cole Henry posts a career-high 15 points as the Panthers win in Chicago over Towson, 83-66.
Cole Henry posts a career-high 15 points as the Panthers win in Chicago over Towson, 83-66.(Northern Iowa Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Bowen Born had 27 points in Northern Iowa’s 83-66 win over Towson on Saturday.

Born had eight assists and three steals for the Panthers (4-7). Cole Henry scored 15 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Tytan Anderson recorded 14 points and was 6 of 10 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Tigers (8-4) were led in scoring by Cameron Holden, who finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Ryan Conway added 14 points and five assists for Towson. In addition, Charles Thompson had 13 points, four assists and two steals.

Born scored 12 points in the first half and Northern Iowa went into halftime trailing 33-31. Henry scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Northern Iowa to a 17-point victory.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

