Waterloo woman who abused power of attorney to steal from victim sentenced to prison

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa woman has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after abusing her position as an elderly victim’s power of attorney.

Court documents say 56-year-old Shanan Smith became the victim’s power of attorney after the victim began to suffer from dementia. Smith began stealing the victim’s money and using it for her own purposes.

Smith’s misspending of the victim’s money caused the victim’s nursing home bill to rack up into thousands of dollars. Smith then sold the victim’s house to bring the nursing home bill up to date. Smith then spent the remainder of the proceeds from the sale of the house on her own expenses.

Smith had three prior felony convictions and fourteen theft convictions before this sentencing.

She was sentenced to 37 months imprisonment and ordered to pay $51,000 in restitution to the relatives of the victim.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.