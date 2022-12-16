Two vehicle accident results in injury in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 15th, at approximately 5:10 pm, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at I-380 and Urbana Rd.

Crews arrived to discover a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Chevy Silverado had collided. Occupants remained trapped in the vehicle until responders extricated them.

The driver of the Silverado was cited for Failure to Maintain Control. A passenger in the Silverado was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries.

There were no other injuries reported.

