Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Two vehicle accident results in injury in Linn County

Linn County Sheriff's Office.
Linn County Sheriff's Office.(KPTV)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 15th, at approximately 5:10 pm, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at I-380 and Urbana Rd.

Crews arrived to discover a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Chevy Silverado had collided. Occupants remained trapped in the vehicle until responders extricated them.

The driver of the Silverado was cited for Failure to Maintain Control. A passenger in the Silverado was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries.

There were no other injuries reported.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning.
One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids
Dubuque Hempstead High School
Four adults charged following incident at Dubuque High School
Vivian’s Soul Food in Cedar Rapids said it is closing permanently.
Vivian’s Soul Food in Cedar Rapids closes permanently
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters on May 17, 2022, in Prairie City, Iowa....
District court blocks Gov. Reynolds’ abortion ban law
Cedar Rapids man charged with sexual abuse of child

Latest News

Snow showers remain possible tonight into Friday.
Light snow showers causing some slick roads
A view of a fire at an industrial plant in Marengo on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
C6-Zero Employee: Plant often had fires, chemicals on the ground and didn’t pay employees
Three pedestrians have died and seven more seriously injured on Scott County roads this year.
44 pedestrians have been struck in Scott County this year
Larry Smith
Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator arrested for theft