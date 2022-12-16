Slick roads still a threat as light snow showers, winds linger

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The regime of light snow showers continues through Saturday across the area, but it will finally start to move on as the weekend starts.

Watch out for slick roadways tonight into tomorrow in areas where snow is falling as even small amounts can cause trouble. Additionally, some blowing snow is possible in open areas, exacerbating slick road conditions there. Give yourself extra stopping distance, and slow down when you see what looks like snow or ice on the roadway.

Lows dip into the upper 10s tonight, and climb only to the low 20s again for highs on Saturday. Skies clear out somewhat for the end of the weekend, but an active pattern continues and a fast-moving storm system arrives with a snow chance on Monday. This could give us a chance at some light accumulations.

A better chance for snow, and much colder air, moves in Wednesday toward the end of the work week before Christmas. Details on this system, moving in during the Wednesday through Thursday time period, are still subject to change at this range. However, accumulating snow is possible during this time as well. Stay tuned.

Wind chills will be below zero for days starting Thursday as air temperatures crash and winds stay strong enough to be a factor.

