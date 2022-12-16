Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Slick roads still a threat as light snow showers, winds linger

Temperatures stay cold, and snow showers remain possible.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The regime of light snow showers continues through Saturday across the area, but it will finally start to move on as the weekend starts.

Watch out for slick roadways tonight into tomorrow in areas where snow is falling as even small amounts can cause trouble. Additionally, some blowing snow is possible in open areas, exacerbating slick road conditions there. Give yourself extra stopping distance, and slow down when you see what looks like snow or ice on the roadway.

Lows dip into the upper 10s tonight, and climb only to the low 20s again for highs on Saturday. Skies clear out somewhat for the end of the weekend, but an active pattern continues and a fast-moving storm system arrives with a snow chance on Monday. This could give us a chance at some light accumulations.

A better chance for snow, and much colder air, moves in Wednesday toward the end of the work week before Christmas. Details on this system, moving in during the Wednesday through Thursday time period, are still subject to change at this range. However, accumulating snow is possible during this time as well. Stay tuned.

Wind chills will be below zero for days starting Thursday as air temperatures crash and winds stay strong enough to be a factor.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque Hempstead High School
Four adults charged following incident at Dubuque High School
Larry Smith
Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator arrested for theft
Passengers check in at ticket counters for airlines at the Eastern Iowa Airport.
Eastern Iowa Airport announces service to new destination
ATF investigators said Adair Chief of Police Bradley Wendt, 46, exploited his position as the...
Iowa police chief allegedly used position to get machine guns for personal profit
A man has died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning.
One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Expect a few more snow showers ahead.
First Alert Forecast
Low pressure system continues to bring snow showers.
First Alert Forecast: Friday evening, December 16
kcrg wx
Scattered snow possible again today, colder into the weekend
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Friday Morning, December 16th, 2022