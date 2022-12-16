Show You Care
Scattered snow possible again today, colder into the weekend

Scattered snow showers remain possible today along with highs into the 20s. Watch for slick spots on area roads.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow showers continue across eastern Iowa today. Overall impacts from this system remain fairly low, though slick roads may still be found, especially north. Accumulation still looks very minor. Expect highs mainly in the 20s today with wind chills in the single digits and teens. Plan on a chilly weekend with highs into the 20s, though aside from some scattered flurries on Saturday, the weekend looks dry at this time. Next week, we are still watching a huge Arctic front which is set to bring us a chance of snow Wednesday and Thursday. In addition, some very cold air is likely from Thursday through Christmas weekend with wind chills likely well below zero.

