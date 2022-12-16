Show You Care
Pleasant View students give back

Pleasant View gives back
Pleasant View gives back(KWQC)
By Lindsey Voss
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Students at Pleasant View Elementary came together to create care packages for people in need.

Students and their families were encouraged to donate necessary items requested in homeless shelters. It’s a way for students to learn how important these items are to those who are less fortunate.

“We hand out the kit, and they’re excited that somebody thought of them and especially if there’s a note inside, I mean how encouraging,” said Jenny Halupnik, director of engagement at One Eighty. “I was reading one of the kid’s notes and it says, ‘You are brave and you are valuable,’ and that’s such an important message for our people that come to us to understand.”

A grand total of 312 kits were created today. Organizations involved like Family Resources and One Eighty will divide up these kits and distribute them over the coming weeks.

