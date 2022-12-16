New non-profit looks to raise awareness of skilled trade career opportunities

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A new non-profit, Foundation for the Trades, based in Iowa City, is encouraging more students to pursue careers in the trades. The goal is to raise awareness about the opportunities and programs where people can learn those skills.

Peggy Slaughter is the founder of Foundation for the Trades. She says it’s important to make sure students know about the many different opportunities available to them in the trade industry. “So many of the people in the trades are also artists. They’re creative. They find it takes a long time to find out that they maybe have a creative brain, and they can become a welder and they can do public art.

A recent survey by the National Association of Home Builders showed 69% of its members are already experiencing delays in completing projects on time due to a shortage of qualified workers.

The non-profit is raising money to establish a grant cycle which would help let them set up scholarships and help provide materials for classes. You can find more information about their efforts here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.