Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

New non-profit looks to raise awareness of skilled trade career opportunities

By Becky Phelps
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A new non-profit, Foundation for the Trades, based in Iowa City, is encouraging more students to pursue careers in the trades. The goal is to raise awareness about the opportunities and programs where people can learn those skills.

Peggy Slaughter is the founder of Foundation for the Trades. She says it’s important to make sure students know about the many different opportunities available to them in the trade industry. “So many of the people in the trades are also artists. They’re creative. They find it takes a long time to find out that they maybe have a creative brain, and they can become a welder and they can do public art.

A recent survey by the National Association of Home Builders showed 69% of its members are already experiencing delays in completing projects on time due to a shortage of qualified workers.

The non-profit is raising money to establish a grant cycle which would help let them set up scholarships and help provide materials for classes. You can find more information about their efforts here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning.
One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids
Dubuque Hempstead High School
Four adults charged following incident at Dubuque High School
Vivian’s Soul Food in Cedar Rapids said it is closing permanently.
Vivian’s Soul Food in Cedar Rapids closes permanently
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters on May 17, 2022, in Prairie City, Iowa....
District court blocks Gov. Reynolds’ abortion ban law
Cedar Rapids man charged with sexual abuse of child

Latest News

Linn-Mar senior Zoe Kennedy is what they call a pure shooter
Athlete of the Week: Zoe Kennedy
A new non-profit is encouraging more students to pursue careers in the trades
City of Dubuque plans to remove presence of PFAS chemicals from water wells
City of Dubuque plans to remove presence of PFAS chemicals from water wells
City of Dubuque plans to remove presence of PFAS chemicals from water wells
City of Dubuque plans to remove presence of PFAS chemicals from water wells