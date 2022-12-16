Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Linn-Mar school district superintendent to retire

Linn-Mar Community School District Superintendent Shannon Bisgard said he plans to retire at...
Linn-Mar Community School District Superintendent Shannon Bisgard said he plans to retire at the end of the school year.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Superintendent for the Linn-Mar Community School District said he plans to retire at the end of the school year.

In a message sent to staff on Friday, Superintendent Shannon Bisgard said he notified the school board of his intention to retire, but he plans to help ensure a smooth transition to the next superintendent.

“This has been an excruciating decision for me,” he wrote in the message. “Ultimately my decision came down to the fact that I believe this is the right time not only for me personally, but also for Linn-Mar as a school district.”

During his more than 30 year career, Bisgard spent 20 years with the Linn-Mar district. He was named associate superintendent of the district in 2015, and then superintendent in 2018. Before that, he served as principal for Bowman Woods and Linn Grove elementary schools.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque Hempstead High School
Four adults charged following incident at Dubuque High School
Larry Smith
Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator arrested for theft
A man has died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning.
One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids
ATF investigators said Adair Chief of Police Bradley Wendt, 46, exploited his position as the...
Iowa police chief allegedly used position to get machine guns for personal profit
Two injured in crash involving Vinton-Shellsburg school bus van

Latest News

Police say the vehicle suspected of drag racing was going more than 100 miles per hour.
Des Moines police arrest man after racing car kills boy
FILE - Trump supporters, including Doug Jensen, center, confront U.S. Capitol Police in the...
Des Moines man sentenced to 5 years in prison for role in US Capitol riot
Police say the vehicle suspected of drag racing was going more than 100 miles per hour.
4-year-old killed in suspected drag racing crash
When people take off from the Eastern Iowa Airport, they can now fly directly to Washington, D.C.
Eastern Iowa Airport adds non-stop flights to Washington, D.C.