Linn-Mar school district superintendent to retire

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Superintendent for the Linn-Mar Community School District said he plans to retire at the end of the school year.

In a message sent to staff on Friday, Superintendent Shannon Bisgard said he notified the school board of his intention to retire, but he plans to help ensure a smooth transition to the next superintendent.

“This has been an excruciating decision for me,” he wrote in the message. “Ultimately my decision came down to the fact that I believe this is the right time not only for me personally, but also for Linn-Mar as a school district.”

During his more than 30 year career, Bisgard spent 20 years with the Linn-Mar district. He was named associate superintendent of the district in 2015, and then superintendent in 2018. Before that, he served as principal for Bowman Woods and Linn Grove elementary schools.

