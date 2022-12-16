Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Light snow showers causing some slick roads

By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Additional bouts of snow showers across eastern Iowa could continue to cause slick roadways overnight.

A small portion of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area is included in a Winter Weather Advisory overnight. Check here for the latest winter weather alerts.

Rounds of snow showers, occasionally moderate in intensity, moved through eastern Iowa on Thursday afternoon and evening, depositing at least a thin layer of snow on most surfaces. As temperatures cooled after sunset, this led to icy conditions on some area roadways, especially those that were lightly or not yet treated.

Check area road conditions in eastern Iowa here

“Even though this hasn’t been a major winter storm for eastern Iowa, it doesn’t take a lot to cause trouble for drivers,” First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson said. “A lot of crashes during winter weather occur with little snow on the ground, so you still need to practice safe driving techniques on a night like this.”

Several crashes have been reported by the Iowa Department of Transportation on area highways.

Drivers should allow additional time to reach their destination when traveling. Additional distance to stop your vehicle at intersections or when following another car is also advised. When in an area of especially slick pavement or falling snow, reduce speed to give yourself a better chance at correcting any issues.

Additional snow showers are possible though Saturday, though geographic coverage should decrease over that time.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning.
One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids
Dubuque Hempstead High School
Four adults charged following incident at Dubuque High School
Vivian’s Soul Food in Cedar Rapids said it is closing permanently.
Vivian’s Soul Food in Cedar Rapids closes permanently
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters on May 17, 2022, in Prairie City, Iowa....
District court blocks Gov. Reynolds’ abortion ban law
Cedar Rapids man charged with sexual abuse of child

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Evening, December 15
First Alert Forecast
Scattered Snow Showers
kcrg wx
Scattered snow showers today, colder
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning December 15th, 2022