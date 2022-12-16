Light snow showers causing some slick roads

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Additional bouts of snow showers across eastern Iowa could continue to cause slick roadways overnight.

A small portion of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area is included in a Winter Weather Advisory overnight. Check here for the latest winter weather alerts.

Rounds of snow showers, occasionally moderate in intensity, moved through eastern Iowa on Thursday afternoon and evening, depositing at least a thin layer of snow on most surfaces. As temperatures cooled after sunset, this led to icy conditions on some area roadways, especially those that were lightly or not yet treated.

“Even though this hasn’t been a major winter storm for eastern Iowa, it doesn’t take a lot to cause trouble for drivers,” First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson said. “A lot of crashes during winter weather occur with little snow on the ground, so you still need to practice safe driving techniques on a night like this.”

Several crashes have been reported by the Iowa Department of Transportation on area highways.

Drivers should allow additional time to reach their destination when traveling. Additional distance to stop your vehicle at intersections or when following another car is also advised. When in an area of especially slick pavement or falling snow, reduce speed to give yourself a better chance at correcting any issues.

Additional snow showers are possible though Saturday, though geographic coverage should decrease over that time.

