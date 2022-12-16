Show You Care
Iowa DNR issues emergency order to C6-Zero following explosion

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - Following an explosion and fire at a Marengo facility on December 8th, 2022, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issued an emergency order to C6-Zero.

The order requires the immediate stabilization of hazardous conditions and the removal of all solid waste on site.

The Iowa DNR issued the order due to the “clear threat to public health and the environment” in the facility’s current condition and the possibility of “another catastrophic event” due to chemicals still inside the building.

Regulators in two different states found the company’s founder, Howard Brand, previously violated state laws around solid waste regulations. According to documents, The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality fined Brand $27,500 in 2017 because he didn’t receive permission from the state agency to dispose of used asphalt roofing shingles under a different company.

You can read the emergency order below:

