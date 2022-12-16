Show You Care
Handmade Holiday brings 43 local vendors to one storefront

Handmade Holiday is bringing 43 local vendors to one storefront inside Lindale Mall.
Handmade Holiday is bringing 43 local vendors to one storefront inside Lindale Mall.(KCRG)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A holiday shop in Cedar Rapids is bringing 43 local vendors together under one storefront.

Handmade Holiday is open for it’s sixth season in Lindale Mall. The store is only open for a portion of the year. They open November through Christmas Eve at 5p.m.

Store leaders said coming together creates an opportunity for local crafters to be able to sell their items in a storefront.

”It gives all of our crafters and artisans a place to be able to sell their stuff through the you know holiday season. And you know, keep it local and you know let people buy from the small guy,” said Kathy Arnold, Manager at Handmade Holiday.

The store has a wide variety of items. Everything is handmade in Iowa, with a few vendors coming from nearby Wisconsin.

