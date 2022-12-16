Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Eastern Iowa Airport to announce service to new destination

Passengers check in at ticket counters for airlines at the Eastern Iowa Airport.
Passengers check in at ticket counters for airlines at the Eastern Iowa Airport.(KCRG File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport is adding non-stop service to Washington, D.C.’s DCA airport starting on June 1 through American Airlines.

Marty Lenss, the Director of the Eastern Iowa Airport, made the announcement Friday morning during a press conference alongside Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell and City Manager Jeff Pomeranz.

Lenss said adding the destination was a work in progress for decades.

People can begin booking tickets starting on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque Hempstead High School
Four adults charged following incident at Dubuque High School
Larry Smith
Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator arrested for theft
A man has died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning.
One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids
ATF investigators said Adair Chief of Police Bradley Wendt, 46, exploited his position as the...
Iowa police chief allegedly used position to get machine guns for personal profit
Two injured in crash involving Vinton-Shellsburg school bus van

Latest News

A couple from west-central Iowa is bringing a Christmas tradition back this year, one year...
Christmas tradition returns to Iowa home rebuilt after last year’s tornado damage
A couple from west-central Iowa is bringing a Christmas tradition back this year, one year...
Christmas tradition returns to Iowa home rebuilt after tornado damage
road closed generic
Cedar Rapids water main break closes street, repairs to take 2 weeks
Home Instead, an in-home senior care service provider in Cedar Rapids, hosted its "Santa to a...
Cedar Rapids senior care hosts ‘Santa to a Senior’ program