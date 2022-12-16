Eastern Iowa Airport to announce service to new destination

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport is adding non-stop service to Washington, D.C.’s DCA airport starting on June 1 through American Airlines.

Marty Lenss, the Director of the Eastern Iowa Airport, made the announcement Friday morning during a press conference alongside Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell and City Manager Jeff Pomeranz.

Lenss said adding the destination was a work in progress for decades.

People can begin booking tickets starting on Saturday.

