Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Dubuque’s Parks and Rec Commission calls for new city swimming pool

Members of Dubuque's Parks and Recreation Commission are calling for the construction of a new city swimming pool.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Members of Dubuque’s Parks and Recreation Commission are calling for the construction of a new city swimming pool.

The Telegraph Herald reports the commission discussed creating a new committee to lead the development of a proposed new pool this week.

They argued ongoing maintenance needs at the Flora and Sutton pools warrant building a new one instead.

Sutton Pool was built in 1936, and Flora was built in 1955. Both pools were rebuilt in the 1990s.

Since then, the city has spent significant amounts of money to maintain them.

The commission will continue its discussion about the pool at its meeting on January 10.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque Hempstead High School
Four adults charged following incident at Dubuque High School
Larry Smith
Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator arrested for theft
A man has died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning.
One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids
ATF investigators said Adair Chief of Police Bradley Wendt, 46, exploited his position as the...
Iowa police chief allegedly used position to get machine guns for personal profit
Two injured in crash involving Vinton-Shellsburg school bus van

Latest News

FILE - Trump supporters, including Doug Jensen, center, confront U.S. Capitol Police in the...
Des Moines man sentenced to 5 years in prison for role in US Capitol riot
When people take off from the Eastern Iowa Airport, they can now fly directly to Washington, D.C.
Eastern Iowa Airport adds non-stop flights to Washington, D.C.
One of the fun activities for families to do during the holidays is jumping in a car and going...
Iowa Holiday Light Displays to go see this holiday season
Passengers check in at ticket counters for airlines at the Eastern Iowa Airport.
Eastern Iowa Airport announces service to new destination