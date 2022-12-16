Dubuque woman meets and thanks responders who saved her life

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A hospital employee met the strangers who saved her life on Friday.

UnityPoint’s Finley Hospital says Mary Free was in a Fairway grocery store in Dubuque in late October when she collapsed. She went into sudden cardiac arrest and her heart stopped beating.

A retired nurse who worked in the bakery ran to help after hearing an emergency message on the store’s intercom system. She started CPR and used the grocery store’s AED to get Mary’s heart pumping again. After first responders arrived, they took her to Finley Hospital in Dubuque where she was able to get full care.

On Friday, Mary Free met everybody who helped save her life today at the hospital. She says the experience was a little overwhelming. but that she’s thankful everybody was able to keep her alive - something she doesn’t take for granted.

”I don’t think god’s done with me yet. So I don’t know what I got in store so...I appreciate everybody’s expertise,” said Mary.

Despite her heart-stopping, Mary came back without any brain damage. An EMT in the Dubuque Fire Department says the CPR from the retired nurse in Fairway helped increase the chances she wouldn’t have any.

It’s why they’re recommending people get trained for CPR and learn how to use AEDs.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.