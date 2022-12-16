Show You Care
Christmas tradition returns to Iowa home rebuilt after last year’s tornado damage

A couple from west-central Iowa is bringing a Christmas tradition back this year, one year after a tornado destroyed their home.
By KCCI
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAYARD, Iowa (KCCI) - Lynn and Deb Smith are bringing back their Christmas tradition of hosting a soup supper at their Bayard home, one year after a tornado destroyed it.

Their home was destroyed in the Dec. 15, 2021 tornado outbreak that caused widespread damage in many Iowa communities.

Each year, the Smiths invite their friends over for soup after the Christmas Eve service at their church.

They had to move the soup supper to the church basement last year due to the damage to their home.

But after months of work, the new home is ready, and the celebration can continue.

“It’s a nice home,” Lynn said. “I guess out of tragedy springs good stuff every once in a while. Really good stuff.”

The renovations allowed for extra space in the house to accommodate their guests. The couple is looking forward to making more happy holiday memories.

