Cedar Rapids water main break closes street, repairs to take 2 weeks
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in northeast Cedar Rapids may need to find a new route for the next couple of weeks.
The City of Cedar Rapids said there was a water main break at 29th Street northeast.
The city says the street will be closed from A Avenue northeast, to B Avenue northeast.
Repairs are expected to take two weeks. There is a detour posted.
