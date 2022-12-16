Show You Care
Cedar Rapids water main break closes street, repairs to take 2 weeks

A water main break in Cedar Rapids closed down a portion of 29th Street NE.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:54 AM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in northeast Cedar Rapids may need to find a new route for the next couple of weeks.

The City of Cedar Rapids said there was a water main break at 29th Street northeast.

The city says the street will be closed from A Avenue northeast, to B Avenue northeast.

Repairs are expected to take two weeks. There is a detour posted.

Home Instead, an in-home senior care service provider in Cedar Rapids, hosted its "Santa to a...
Cedar Rapids senior care hosts ‘Santa to a Senior’ program
