Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Woman wins $175K lottery scratch-off prize at holiday party: ‘Everyone was going insane’

Lottery officials in Kentucky say Lori Janes won a lottery scratch-off prize while attending a...
Lottery officials in Kentucky say Lori Janes won a lottery scratch-off prize while attending a company holiday party.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Louisville woman has won a lottery scratch-off jackpot while at a company holiday party.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, Lori Janes was participating in a white elephant gift exchange Tuesday with her co-workers when everything took an exciting turn.

Janes said she ended up grabbing lottery tickets at the holiday event after another colleague got a $25 gift card to TJ Maxx.

“Once it got to me, it was mine to keep,” Janes said. “That’s when everyone was telling me to scratch them off.”

Janes said she won $50 on the first ticket and proceeded to scratch off the second one.

She ended up hitting the $175,000 top prize on a Hit the Jackpot ticket, winning all 15 spots on the scratch-off.

“Everyone was going insane. People were getting their calculators out and double-checking,” Janes said. “Couple of people even scanned the ticket on the lottery’s app just to make sure.”

Janes said she called her husband and kids to share the news.

The lucky lottery winner said she plans to pay off her daughter’s student loans and the family’s cars with the winnings.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning.
One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids
42-year-old Lisa Marie Good pled guilty in July 2022 to making false statements during the...
Cedar Rapids woman sentenced to prison after buying gun for boyfriend
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters on May 17, 2022, in Prairie City, Iowa....
District court blocks Gov. Reynolds’ abortion ban law
Cedar Rapids man killed in Benton County wrong-way crash
Police said 33-year-old Carldale Hunter faces charges of second-degree kidnapping, possession...
Man arrested after Monday incident involving gun near Univ. of Iowa campus

Latest News

Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Extensive damage is seen in Union Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday, after severe weather tore...
3 dead in Louisiana as US storm spawns Southern tornadoes
Millions of Americans are under the threat of severe weather Wednesday.
Tornado aftermath as U.S. braces for more storms
UCLA cleared a major hurdle toward joining the Big Ten Conference in 2024, getting approval for...
California Regents vote to affirm UCLA’s move to Big Ten
The bill passed 264-162 with Republican support and capped off a two-year effort by Congress to...
Congress passes bill to fund police de-escalation training