Williamsburg’s Nathaniel Crow back in the pool five months after spinal surgery

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Nathaniel Crow will never forget July 5th, 2022.

Crow suffered a spinal cord injury diving into his farm pon.

“I just came up and couldn’t feel my legs or anything,” Crow recalls.

He had broken his C6 vertebrae. After emergency surgery, metal rods were put on both sides of Nate’s spine.

After two surgeries at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, he was transferred to Unity Point St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

“He asked me when we left (UIHC), if he would ever walk again,” said Nate’s mother, Lisa. “And I said yes.”

Crow went to work. With the help of the staff at UIHC and St. Luke’s, he made remarkable improvement day after day.

Nate’s swim team and cross country team made visits to the hospital to see him.

“It meant a lot, it meant that they all cared a lot about me.”

After nearly four months in the hospital Nate walked out on his own.

“Like crossing the finish line after a marathon,” Lisa said. “He’s my hero.”

But Nate wasn’t satisfied with walking out of the hospital. He wanted to return to his swim team.

“I’m so proud of him,” Lisa said.

On Wednesday, Nate competed in the paraswim division, in the pool five months after his devastating accident.

“He’s our guy!” said teammate Andrew Hawk. “The fact that we got him In the water this quickly just shows that he proves that he is absolutely one god of a man.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.