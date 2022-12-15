Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Williamsburg’s Nathaniel Crow back in the pool five months after spinal surgery

By Scott Saville
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Nathaniel Crow will never forget July 5th, 2022.

Crow suffered a spinal cord injury diving into his farm pon.

“I just came up and couldn’t feel my legs or anything,” Crow recalls.

He had broken his C6 vertebrae. After emergency surgery, metal rods were put on both sides of Nate’s spine.

After two surgeries at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, he was transferred to Unity Point St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

“He asked me when we left (UIHC), if he would ever walk again,” said Nate’s mother, Lisa. “And I said yes.”

Crow went to work. With the help of the staff at UIHC and St. Luke’s, he made remarkable improvement day after day.

Nate’s swim team and cross country team made visits to the hospital to see him.

“It meant a lot, it meant that they all cared a lot about me.”

After nearly four months in the hospital Nate walked out on his own.

“Like crossing the finish line after a marathon,” Lisa said. “He’s my hero.”

But Nate wasn’t satisfied with walking out of the hospital. He wanted to return to his swim team.

“I’m so proud of him,” Lisa said.

On Wednesday, Nate competed in the paraswim division, in the pool five months after his devastating accident.

“He’s our guy!” said teammate Andrew Hawk. “The fact that we got him In the water this quickly just shows that he proves that he is absolutely one god of a man.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning.
One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids
42-year-old Lisa Marie Good pled guilty in July 2022 to making false statements during the...
Cedar Rapids woman sentenced to prison after buying gun for boyfriend
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters on May 17, 2022, in Prairie City, Iowa....
District court blocks Gov. Reynolds’ abortion ban law
Cedar Rapids man killed in Benton County wrong-way crash
Police said 33-year-old Carldale Hunter faces charges of second-degree kidnapping, possession...
Man arrested after Monday incident involving gun near Univ. of Iowa campus

Latest News

Fifth graders bring energy on Field Trip Day as Heartlanders skate past Wings
Fifth graders bring energy on Field Trip Day as Heartlanders skate past Wings
Solon boys, Benton girls keep their hot starts going on the hardwood
Solon boys, Benton girls keep their hot starts going on the hardwood
Mike Leach was a college football legend with plenty of connections to Iowa
Mike Leach was a college football legend with plenty of connections to Iowa
A bell on the Luther College campus in Decorah, Iowa.
Luther College adds men’s, women’s bowling programs