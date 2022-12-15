Two injured in crash involving Vinton-Shellsburg school bus van

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a Vinton-Shellsburg School Bus van on Thursday morning.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said no children were on the school bus van when it happened, but both drivers involved were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Feather Ridge Road and Blairs Ferry Road.

Officials said a white 2019 Dodge Caravan, serving as a Vinton Shellsburg school bus, collided with a pickup truck. The crash blocked most of Blairs Ferry Road at the intersection.

The driver of the truck was trapped in his vehicle. First responders had to extricate him from the vehicle.

Investigators said the pickup was heading southbound on Feather Ridge Road and was attempting to turn left onto Blairs Ferry Road. However, the driver failed to stop at the stop sign to yield to the school bus van, which was heading westbound.

The crash remains under investigation.

