Snow and Cold

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The slow-moving system continues to head to the northeast. We will now find colder air working its way across the Plains into the upper Midwest. As energy moves around this low on Thursday expect to see some scattered snow showers. Minor accumulations are possible with this system. As the cold continues its southern trek scattered snow showers are with us on Friday and Saturday as well. Have a great night!

