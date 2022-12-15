Scattered Snow Showers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Slow moving low pressure that we have been dealing with all week bringing snow showers. The chance for light snow remains with us into Saturday. This is also due to colder air moving into the region. Highs fall into the 20s on Saturday and Sunday. Next week two things to watch for. Look for a snow chance Wednesday and Thursday and for the coldest air of the season to arrive. Have a great night!

