Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Scattered Snow Showers

By Joe Winters
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Slow moving low pressure that we have been dealing with all week bringing snow showers. The chance for light snow remains with us into Saturday. This is also due to colder air moving into the region. Highs fall into the 20s on Saturday and Sunday. Next week two things to watch for. Look for a snow chance Wednesday and Thursday and for the coldest air of the season to arrive. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning.
One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids
Dubuque Hempstead High School
Four adults charged following incident at Dubuque High School
Vivian’s Soul Food in Cedar Rapids said it is closing permanently.
Vivian’s Soul Food in Cedar Rapids closes permanently
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters on May 17, 2022, in Prairie City, Iowa....
District court blocks Gov. Reynolds’ abortion ban law
Cedar Rapids man charged with sexual abuse of child

Latest News

kcrg wx
Scattered snow showers today, colder
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning December 15th, 2022
First Alert Forecast
Snow and Cold
Our large storm system remains over the area.
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday evening, December 14