Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Scattered snow showers today, colder

Plan on a colder day with a few snow showers around. Accumulation still looks pretty minor overall.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered snow showers are still on track to move across eastern Iowa over the next few days. While there might be a few bursts of moderate snow at times, overall impacts are expected to remain pretty low. Accumulation will be less than an inch for many of us with northeast Iowa perhaps picking up a little more than that. Plan on highs into the 20s this weekend. Next week, the focus is on a big ticket blast of cold air that might be accompanied by some snow as well. The season’s first push of below zero air is looking likely about a week from now!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning.
One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids
Dubuque Hempstead High School
Four adults charged following incident at Dubuque High School
Vivian’s Soul Food in Cedar Rapids said it is closing permanently.
Vivian’s Soul Food in Cedar Rapids closes permanently
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Jacqueline Marie Holmes, 36 (Courtesy: Linn County Jail)
Cedar Rapids woman convicted of killing boyfriend will not serve more jail time

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning December 15th, 2022
First Alert Forecast
Snow and Cold
Our large storm system remains over the area.
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday evening, December 14
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Afternoon, December 14