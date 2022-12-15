Scattered snow showers arrive Thursday, impacts expected to be low

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered snow showers are still on track to move across eastern Iowa over the next few days.

While there might be a few bursts of moderate snow at times, overall impacts are expected to remain pretty low. Accumulation will be less than an inch for many of us with northeast Iowa perhaps picking up a little more than that.

Plan on highs into the 20s this weekend. Next week, the focus is on a big ticket blast of cold air that might be accompanied by some snow as well. The season’s first push of below zero air is looking likely about a week from now!

