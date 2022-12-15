Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Report: Former tennis champion Boris Becker released from prison, to be deported

FILE - Former tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Friday,...
FILE - Former tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Friday, April 29, 2022.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British news agency Press Association reports that German tennis legend Boris Becker has been freed from prison after serving eight months of his sentence and now faces deportation from the UK.

The 55-year-old German, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released on Thursday morning ahead of his deportation, PA reported, without citing sources.

The three-time Wimbledon champion was jailed for 30 months in April for hiding 2.5 million pounds ($3.1 million) of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

The former world No. 1 was declared bankrupt in June 2017.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning.
One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids
Dubuque Hempstead High School
Four adults charged following incident at Dubuque High School
Vivian’s Soul Food in Cedar Rapids said it is closing permanently.
Vivian’s Soul Food in Cedar Rapids closes permanently
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Jacqueline Marie Holmes, 36 (Courtesy: Linn County Jail)
Cedar Rapids woman convicted of killing boyfriend will not serve more jail time

Latest News

A year ago today, Iowa was hit with an unprecedented weather event as 63 confirmed tornadoes...
One year since Iowa hit by record breaking weather event
At least four adults are facing charges after a Dubuque High School was forced to go into...
Four adults face charges after fight forces Dubuque high school into lockdown
President Biden has announced the U.S. will provide $370 million in new projects in Africa.
Biden announces new investments in Africa
FILE _ Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry meet members of the public at Windsor Castle,...
Harry, Meghan vent grievances in final Netflix episodes
A trailer on the latest installment of the Harry and Meghan documentary series details...
New Harry, Meghan trailer released on Netflix