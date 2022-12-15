Marshalltown canceling school due to high rates of illness

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marshalltown Community School District has announced they are canceling school for the remainder of the week.

The District cited high levels of student and staff illness-related absences. There will be no school-sponsored extracurricular activities on Thursday or Friday either because of this.

School classes and activities are scheduled to resume on Monday, December 19th, 2022.

The School District posted the following message:

“We know this creates an inconvenience for many of our families relative to childcare, and we don’t make these decisions unless deemed absolutely necessary. Our hope is that, within the next few days of rest and recuperation, everyone can become healthy and finish the 2022 portion of our school year strong. Thank you to everyone in the Marshalltown community for your resilience, patience, and understanding during this challenging time.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.