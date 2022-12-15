Local man uses Christmas display to raise money for suicide prevention after losing loved one

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Christmas light display in Fairfax is raising both awareness and funds for suicide prevention.

541 Iowans died of suicide last year according to the state health department. That was down just slightly from 2020, a year that saw the most suicides amid the pandemic.

Gary Honn has been putting up a Christmas light display for a decade now. The last four years have included animated lights synched up to music. But last year was the first year he started using his display to raise awareness of suicide, after losing his brother-in-law.

The display is known as Driftwood Lights, and it’s a display you cannot miss when driving on Driftwood Lane in Fairfax.

“We have roughly 40,000 lights. It takes about a month to set up,” Honn said.

All of the hard work comes with a special mission to raise money for the HOPEwalk in Cedar Rapids. That organization walks each September to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

“Suicide has impacted my life so once that happened I kind of realized there’s a lot more people in need,” said Honn.

The HOPEwalk says 44 people died of suicide last year in Linn County alone. Honn was able to raise $615 dollars for the organization at that time. This year, his goal is $1,000.

“Mental illness is definitely real and we need to raise more awareness towards it,” Honn said.

The HOPEwalk helps fund suicide prevention efforts around Linn County.

Honn and his family walk each September, and in December his lights shine bright bringing attention to suicide while making a difference one free-will donation at a time.

“It means a lot just to help the community. I like bringing smiles to peoples faces and Christmas lights is just a hobby that I can put a smile on a family’s face for coming out and enjoying the free show,” said Honn.

It’s all for a cause that’s touched his life and too many others. The display will be up until January 8th. You can check it out at 175 Driftwood Lane in Fairfax.

