Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator arrested for theft

SIGOURNEY, Iowa (KCRG) - On February 10th, 2021, the Office of the State Auditor conducted an audit of the Keokuk County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

During the audit, it was determined that the Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Gene Smith was authorized to purchase a 2018 Chevy Silverado for the EMA.

Larry Smith traded in the agency’s 2006 Ford F-350, diesel truck for $800 to a Fleet Dealership. He then purchased the 2006 Ford F-350 from the Fleet Dealership for his personal use and ownership for $800. The vehicle was estimated to be valued at $6,600 to $14,400 based on NADA and Kelly Blue Book estimates.

The State Auditor’s Office stated because the trade-in amount received for the vehicle was less than its value, the EMA incurred additional costs.

On December 13th, 2022, Smith was arrested for Theft in the Second Degree. He submitted a letter of resignation from his position the next day.

