Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator arrested for theft

Larry Smith
Larry Smith(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIGOURNEY, Iowa (KCRG) - On February 10th, 2021, the Office of the State Auditor conducted an audit of the Keokuk County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

During the audit, it was determined that the Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Gene Smith was authorized to purchase a 2018 Chevy Silverado for the EMA.

Larry Smith traded in the agency’s 2006 Ford F-350, diesel truck for $800 to a Fleet Dealership. He then purchased the 2006 Ford F-350 from the Fleet Dealership for his personal use and ownership for $800. The vehicle was estimated to be valued at $6,600 to $14,400 based on NADA and Kelly Blue Book estimates.

The State Auditor’s Office stated because the trade-in amount received for the vehicle was less than its value, the EMA incurred additional costs.

On December 13th, 2022, Smith was arrested for Theft in the Second Degree. He submitted a letter of resignation from his position the next day.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning.
One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids
Dubuque Hempstead High School
Four adults charged following incident at Dubuque High School
Vivian’s Soul Food in Cedar Rapids said it is closing permanently.
Vivian’s Soul Food in Cedar Rapids closes permanently
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters on May 17, 2022, in Prairie City, Iowa....
District court blocks Gov. Reynolds’ abortion ban law
Cedar Rapids man charged with sexual abuse of child

Latest News

A Christmas display in Fairfax is shining a light on suicide and raising money for prevention.
Local man uses Christmas display to raise money for suicide prevention after losing loved one
December 2021 derecho radar loop.
One year anniversary of December 2021 derecho
A Jefferson County attorney has ruled that his office’s investigation regarding an...
Jefferson County attorney finds no wrongdoing in officer-involved shooting in Mt. Pleasant
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast