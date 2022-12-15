Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Iowa woman pleads guilty to Capitol insurrection charge

Deborah Sandoval, 54, of Des Moines, Iowa, was arrested by the F.B.I. on Friday, February 19,...
Deborah Sandoval, 54, of Des Moines, Iowa, was arrested by the F.B.I. on Friday, February 19, 2021, for participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.(Polk County Jail)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 56-year-old Iowa woman who joined her son at the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty to a charge of entering a restricted building.

Deborah Sandoval, of Des Moines, was scheduled to stand trial Wednesday in Washington, D.C., but instead pleaded guilty to the charge of entering the Capitol. A trial went ahead for her son, Salvador Sandoval Jr., of Ankeny, who is charged with entering the Capitol and assaulting police officers.

Prosecutors dropped other charges against Deborah Sandoval as part of her plea agreement, which recommends a sentence between probation and six months in prison.

Court documents included texts Deborah Sandoval sent in December 2021 in which she said she would travel to Washington. She said, “we will be forced into civil war,” claiming that “China has infiltrated our government thru Biden and they are waiting to attack.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning.
One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids
Dubuque Hempstead High School
Four adults charged following incident at Dubuque High School
Vivian’s Soul Food in Cedar Rapids said it is closing permanently.
Vivian’s Soul Food in Cedar Rapids closes permanently
Cedar Rapids man charged with sexual abuse of child
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters on May 17, 2022, in Prairie City, Iowa....
District court blocks Gov. Reynolds’ abortion ban law

Latest News

ATF investigators said Adair Chief of Police Bradley Wendt, 46, exploited his position as the...
Iowa police chief allegedly used position to get machine guns for personal profit
Des Moines-based BBQ restaurant, Jethro's BBQ, is expanding with a new restaurant coming to...
Des Moines-based Jethro’s BBQ coming to Coralville
Circle K offers discount on fuel Friday for holiday travelers
Rudd, Iowa to be without power and water for a few days following tornado hit
Thursday marks one year since tornado outbreak devastates Iowa communities