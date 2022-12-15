Show You Care
Iowa police chief allegedly used position to get machine guns for personal profit

ATF investigators said Adair Chief of Police Bradley Wendt, 46, exploited his position as the...
ATF investigators said Adair Chief of Police Bradley Wendt, 46, exploited his position as the chief of police to acquire 10 machine guns purportedly for his official duties with the police department.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ADAIR, Iowa (KCRG) - A western Iowa police chief has been charged with unlawfully acquiring and possessing machine guns through false statements to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF.

ATF investigators said Adair Chief of Police Bradley Wendt, 46, exploited his position as the chief of police to acquire 10 machine guns purportedly for his official duties with the police department.

However, Wendt reportedly resold several of the guns at a significant profit.

Court documents say he also got 13 machine guns for his Denison-based gun store, BW Outfitters, by falsely telling the ATF the guns were being demonstrated for potential purchase by the Adair Police Department.

Between July 2018 and August 2022, officials said Wendt sought to buy about 90 machine guns for the police department, which serves a town of less than 800 people.

Wendt also allegedly worked with his friend 46-year-old Robert Williams, a federal firearms licensee, to host public machine gun shoots, where they charged patrons money to shoot the guns.

Investigators with the ATF say Wendt and Williams planned to stockpile the machine guns to later sell for personal gain.

“Brad Wendt is charged with exploiting his position as chief of police to unlawfully obtain and sell guns for his own personal profit,” FBI Omaha Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel said.

Wendt faces a maximum of 10 years in prison if convicted, and Williams faces a maximum of five years in prison if convicted.

