Hiawatha’s 3rd annual Holiday Lights Parade to feature Santa, Mrs. Claus
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Hiawatha is set to hold its third annual Holiday Lights Parade Thursday night.
People who live on the route will be treated to a parade featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus. It starts at 5:30 p.m.
The city of Hiawatha says people who don’t live along the parade route can bunker down in the parking lot of Guthridge Park.
