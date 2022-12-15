Hiawatha’s 3rd annual Holiday Lights Parade to feature Santa, Mrs. Claus

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Hiawatha is set to hold its third annual Holiday Lights Parade Thursday night.

People who live on the route will be treated to a parade featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus. It starts at 5:30 p.m.

The city of Hiawatha says people who don’t live along the parade route can bunker down in the parking lot of Guthridge Park.

People will come together for a Holiday Lights Parade in Hiawatha Thursday night. (City of Hiawatha)

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.