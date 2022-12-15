Show You Care
Gates return to Brucemore in Cedar Rapids as 2020 derecho recovery continues

A popular attraction in Cedar Rapids has made important progress.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:50 AM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular attraction in Cedar Rapids has made important progress this week as the recovery efforts following the 2020 derecho continue.

The gates to Brucemore have finally returned to the grounds after having been sent to be restored in Minneapolis about a year ago.

The storm caused an estimated $2.5 million in damage to the mansion’s structures and landscape.

Jessica Peel-Austin, the curator of museum collections at Brucemore, said she’s happy to see the landmark slowly coming back together.

“Just another like small sign of things kind of starting to return to normal, or closer to what will be a new normal, here at Brucemore,” Peel-Austin said. “The gates are such an iconic part of our estate. They’re the first thing that most people see when they come to visit us, and it’s just going to be really nice to have those beautiful representations of our sites back.”

Staff at Brucemore said people are welcome to tour the grounds when the gates are open.

