Vivian’s Soul Food in Cedar Rapids closes permanently

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Vivian’s Soul Food in Cedar Rapids said it is closing permanently.

In a Facebook post, staff with the restaurant cited the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy as reasons for the closure.

“It’s been a great run,” the staff wrote in the post. “In the last 6 years we’ve learned so much, made lifetime connections, have seen the lowest lows and the highest highs.”

Staff also said despite the closure, they plan to be back again in the future and will apply the lessons they learned.

