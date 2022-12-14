One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 7:47 a.m. when a utility truck heading westbound collided head-on with an SUV heading eastbound, turning north.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he died. His identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

The driver of the utility truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Two Vehicle Accident Resulting in Fatality at Highway 13 and Mt Vernon Rd. pic.twitter.com/dnmt6IyM4g — LinnCountySheriff (@LinnIASheriff) December 14, 2022

