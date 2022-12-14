Show You Care
One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids

A man has died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning.
A man has died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning.(Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 7:47 a.m. when a utility truck heading westbound collided head-on with an SUV heading eastbound, turning north.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he died. His identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

The driver of the utility truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

