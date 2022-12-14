Show You Care
Morning drizzle/fog possible, 40s likely today

Watch for areas of fog and drizzle to start us off today. Breaks in the clouds are likely around midday as highs reach the 40s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for areas of fog along with some lingering showers and drizzle this morning. Some clearing is possible around midday, leaving us still on track for highs well into the 40s over much of the area. The next part of this system is the wintry side and given the unique track of moisture tonight, there is a chance of a rain/snow mix over northeast Iowa. These snow bands will pinwheel around the area over the next few days, though accumulation looks pretty minor at this time. The bigger weather story will be the dropping temperatures into the weekend and especially into next week.

