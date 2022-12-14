Mike Leach was a college football legend with plenty of connections to Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mike Leach had a personality like none other.

After a quick stint at Caly Poly, Leach started his college football coaching career at Iowa Wesleyan. He talked about his time in Iowa and his take on Iowans before the Alamo Bowl against Iowa State in 2018.

“It was a great place to be,” Leach said in 2018. “Iowans love Iowa. Folks from Iowa would be going somewhere really cool... (they’ll say) ‘it was nice, ain’t nothing like Iowa though.’”

Not only was Mike a great entertainer, he was also a great offensive mind, developing the Air Raid offense, which gave defensive coordinators nightmares.

Leach’s Texas Tech Red Raiders faced Iowa in the 2001 Alamo Bowl.

“Mike has had a great offensive system,” Kirk Ferentz said in 2001. “Probably all the way back to Iowa Wesleyan.”

In 21 years as a head coach at Texas Tech , Washington State and MIssissippi State went 158-107. but all started in Iowa.

