Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

MidAmerican Energy warns of scams, consumers should hang up and call back if skeptical

(KCRG)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - MidAmerican Energy is warning of new phone scams, and have some advice to stay safe.

A company spokesman said it’s important to remember this acronym: “TIP.”

When scammers call, he says they’ll give you a sense of “Time” to keep your lights on, then create “Immediacy” by asking you to pay right away, and then demanding a “Payment” through a generally un-recoverable payment platform like Zelle, Venmo or pre-paid gift card.

In the end, MidAmerican says it’s best to hang up if you aren’t sure if a caller is legitimate, and call back at a number on the company’s website or on your bill.

”The bottom line is the same. It is ‘we’re going to shut off your power in the next half hour unless you pay us right now. Because you are behind on your bill.’ That is the scam pitch,” said Geoff Greenwood, a spokesperson for MidAmerican.

The official number to contact MidAmerican for residential service is 888-427-5632.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old Lisa Marie Good pled guilty in July 2022 to making false statements during the...
Cedar Rapids woman sentenced to prison after buying gun for boyfriend
Cedar Rapids man killed in Benton County wrong-way crash
Police said 33-year-old Carldale Hunter faces charges of second-degree kidnapping, possession...
Man arrested after Monday incident involving gun near Univ. of Iowa campus
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters on May 17, 2022, in Prairie City, Iowa....
District court blocks Gov. Reynolds’ abortion ban law
Court Street Ramp
Situation resolved after man with gun spotted near Univ. of Iowa campus

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning, December 12th, 2022
Solon boys, Benton girls keep their hot starts going on the hardwood
Solon boys, Benton girls keep their hot starts going on the hardwood
colesburg teen
Colesburg teen to be honored for saving girl’s life in UTV accident
Muscatine 3D printing homes
Ten houses to be 3D printed in Muscatine
Iowa State Capitol building
Ahead of legislative session, advocacy groups push policy priorities