Local schools plan to use federal grant for updated security and safety measures

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Area school leaders are taking action to try to increase safety and security measures within their schools. It’s part of the federal School Violence Prevention Program led by the Department of Justice.

Two of the schools approved are Marion and Wapello. Each one needs different resources for different reasons.

From where Wapello High School stands now, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is about five miles away. Potential delay in emergency response has influenced the school district’s need for updated security measures.

“We are fortunate enough we have a school resource officer on campus throughout the entire school day, but he’s only one person and we have two buildings,” said Superintendent Mike Peterson.

That’s why leaders say their grant will likely go toward upgrades in security camera systems.

According to their application, which TV-9 obtained through an open records request, the system would integrate with local and county law enforcement, and have facial recognition software at the various secured entrances.

“It’s really important for rural schools to have as many measures as you can feasibly and sensibly have to promote that security because you do have those delays in response,” said Peterson.

Marion schools are located a bit closer to local law enforcement, but updated security is still top-of-mind.

Its grant will likely go toward a nearly 500-thousand dollar system that includes more panic buttons throughout the school. In addition to just the panic buttons, staff would have a device that could be used to trigger an alert and a high-end camera system within the school building.

“With these audits that are taking place across the state, we’re having a second set of eyes just look at what we have in place currently with our infrastructure in the school district, what is working, what can work better, what is something that should be revamped altogether,” said Officer Tom Daubs with the Marion Police Department.

Federal officials have already conducted an initial on-site evaluation at each school. That’s the latest step in this grant process.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.