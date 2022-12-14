Kirkwood Community College survey shows concern among workforce candidate pool

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirkwood Community College released the results from the “Skills 2024″ survey which is designed to gather information about the needs in the workforce.

The survey indicates employers are concerned about the skills of candidates, the small labor pool, and recruitment and retention struggles. It shows that the absence of soft skills, such as work ethic and communication skills, was of particular concern.

“Employers in our region are facing what may be the most constrained labor market in recent memory,” said Kirkwood Vice President of Continuing Education and Training Services, Jasmine Almoayyed. “If a business can’t find the right employees, it becomes detrimental to their overall success and can destabilize the organization...”

The report also included several solutions for employers, like taking a more active role in the training and education of its workers.

To see the full report, go to www.kirkwood.edu/skills2024.

