Iowa mother pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charges minutes before trial with son

As mother and son Deborah Sandoval and Salvador Sandoval were set to start a bench trial in a...
As mother and son Deborah Sandoval and Salvador Sandoval were set to start a bench trial in a Washington courtroom for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Deborah Sandoval pleaded guilty to a single count.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (KCCI) - As mother and son Deborah Sandoval and Salvador Sandoval were set to start a bench trial in a Washington courtroom for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Deborah Sandoval pleaded guilty to a single count. Her son, Salvador, continued on to trial Wednesday.

Deborah Sandoval, 56, of Des Moines, pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. Judge Thomas Hogan said that single charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison, supervised release of no more than a year, and up to a $100,000 fine and restitution.

Deborah Sandoval admitted to entering the Capitol, closed circuit TV cameras showed her inside the building. On video, played in court Wednesday morning, Deborah Sandoval is heard saying, “get her (vulgarity) out here,” referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She later described her conduct that day saying, “we stormed the Capitol” in social media messages, Hogan said.

Deborah Sandoval will remain on a recognizance bond until her sentencing, a date has not been set.

Her son Salvador Sandoval continued with his scheduled bench trial Wednesday. Salvador and his defense attorneys mentioned they have had informal plea offers, but have refused them.

Salvador Sandoval faces 12 total charges, six felonies, and six misdemeanors.

Prosecutors say Salvador Sandoval assaulted four police officers in his fifteen minutes inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. Defense attorney Bill Kutmus says the videos of Salvador’s actions that day will speak for themselves and reveal that Salvador Sandoval is innocent of the charges relating to assaulting officers.

