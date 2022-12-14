Iowa City and hookah bar reach temporary agreement over increased police calls

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City and the owners of a hookah bar reached a temporary agreement in an effort to stop crime in the area.

It comes after a deadly shooting in October, that happened outside the H-Bar, on the 200 block of South Van Buren Street.

After the shooting, the city filed a nuisance petition against the bar.

The city said police responded to 23 calls for service at the bar between 2016 and last year.

But just this year, the number jumped to 173.

Court documents show the bar must close earlier at 2 a.m. every day.

They also show the bar must let police officers enter the bar at any time during normal business hours.

It will allow them to conduct what are called “community caretaking functions.”

The city says the agreement will stay in place until a permanent resolution is reached.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.