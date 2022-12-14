Show You Care
Individual arrested for September fire that left two injured

Residential fire in the 2100 block of 9th St SW. back in September. (PHOTO COURTESY OF CEDAR...
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police have arrested an individual on arson charges in relation to a fire that occurred back in September.

On September 29th, crews responded to a report of a residential fire in the 2100 block of 9th St. SW. Multiple emergency personnel responded and fought the fire inside.

One firefighter was injured when ceiling materials gave way and fell on him. Responders also treated an adult male in the front yard that was suffering from burns and wounds sustained in the fire.

Cedar Rapids Police announced on December 12th, that an individual named Jesse James was arrested and charged with arson for their role in the incident.

