‘I honestly did not think it was possible’ - Beacon of Light continues ‘100 in 24′ community initiative

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Buying a home for the first time can be overwhelming. So Beacon of Light Ministries is helping families find a path to their new front door.

”I honestly did not think it was possible,” said Courtney Martin, 100 in 24 participant.

Beacon of Light ministries started its ‘100 in 24′ community initiative in October to help Black families reach their goal of becoming homeowners.

The program has three phases and each was set to last six weeks.

But with an overwhelming response from people willing and *wanting to learn... leaders with the program decided to extend each phase to 12 weeks.

”The responses that we have seen are tears of gratitude. My husband pastor Roundtree did an exercise at the end of one of our sessions and just said close your eyes and just imagine where you were six weeks ago. What has changed? And tears came,” said Marcy Roundtree, Beacon of Light Ministries Assistant Pastor.

Phase one is financial literacy, phase two is credit rebuilding and finally, phase three is ‘Let’s go get that home’

Those who are currently in phase one of the program say it’s already been life-changing.

”In the few weeks that we’ve been here, we have made tremendous progress. We’ve learned so much about how to handle our finances. And we started to pay down on our debts,” said Courtney Martin.

And what once was something the Martins never thought would be in reach...

”It’s becoming a goal that sees seems achievable, you know, and it seems like it’s right there,” said Tyrome Martin, 100 in 24 participant.

Now seems that much closer.

The program is partnered with Collins Community Credit Union and Neighborhood Finance Corporation which offers those taking the course different resources.

And the best part... it’s free.

”I would say just come, just get yourself here, try it. It really works. You know you can’t know what you don’t know if you don’t step out there and be willing to learn,” said Courtney Martin.

”Don’t hesitate. You know when opportunities like this come about and they don’t come too often like this is all free and you know it was definitely needed and a lot of people could use this type of help,” said Tyrome Martin.

Roundtree said registration for the program will open again in the new year. You can find more information on Beacon of Light’s Facebook page.

