Four adults, two juveniles charged following incident at Dubuque High School

Dubuque Hempstead High School
Dubuque Hempstead High School
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 13th, 2022, police were dispatched to Hempstead High School for a report of a large disturbance.

According to a criminal complaint, a 15-year-old was assaulted by another 15-year-old student in a school bathroom. After the assault, the perpetrator went to the school office. The victim in the incident then grabbed a lunch tray and entered the office area, assaulting the perpetrator with it.

Another fight ensued, and a school printer was knocked over and broken. It took several staff members and students to break up the fight.

The student that hit the other with a lunch tray reportedly made the comment “I will shoot the place up” while talking on the phone.

A short time later several individuals arrived at the school. They included:

  • 17-year-old Ezekial David Phonso Lewis-Grayson
  • 18-year-old Isaiah Samuel Turner
  • 38-year-old Monica Dornice Grayson
  • 24-year-old Vivian Dornice Grayson
  • A 36-year-old
  • A 16-year-old
  • Another 17-year-old

The above-listed individuals (minus Monica who drove people to the school and remained in the area) attempted to enter the school. Staff would not let them inside. They moved to another door, at which point a student opened the door for them and let them in.

After entering the school, they began looking for the student that was assaulted by the lunch tray. A school employee overheard them making threats about trying to fight this student. They were forced to leave.

The individuals then gathered outside the school, causing a disturbance. They walked around the building looking for another way inside. They were all told to leave school grounds but refused.

Monica drove onto school property to pick up the individuals involved in the incident before leaving the area. Due to this incident, Hempstead High School had to be placed on an internal lockdown until all subjects left the building.

Ezekial Lewis-Grayson, Vivian Grayson, and Isaiah Turner were all charged with Burglary in the 2nd Degree (Ezekial has been listed because he is being charged as an adult). Monica Grayson was charged with Aiding and abetting 2nd-degree burglary.

The two students involved in the altercation were charged as juveniles. Police say that additional charges are pending at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

