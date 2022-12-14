Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Dubuque Police make arrest in 2021 homicide

Romell Davon Enoch
Romell Davon Enoch(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators have arrested a suspect in the July 2021 murder of 20-year-old Kylie Jo Duster.

On July 28th, 2021, Dubuque Police officers conducted a welfare check on Kylie Duster after she had not been heard from by family members since the 25th of July. Officers found Duster dead inside her apartment. An autopsy determined her manner of death to be homicide caused by suffocation.

Following a 16-month investigation, police located and arrested 23-year-old Romell Davon Enoch.

Enoch has been charged with Murder in the First Degree.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning.
One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids
42-year-old Lisa Marie Good pled guilty in July 2022 to making false statements during the...
Cedar Rapids woman sentenced to prison after buying gun for boyfriend
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters on May 17, 2022, in Prairie City, Iowa....
District court blocks Gov. Reynolds’ abortion ban law
Cedar Rapids man killed in Benton County wrong-way crash
Police said 33-year-old Carldale Hunter faces charges of second-degree kidnapping, possession...
Man arrested after Monday incident involving gun near Univ. of Iowa campus

Latest News

Kirkwood Community College survey shows employers worried about future
Kirkwood Community College survey shows employers worried about future
Dubuque E-sports league
Campaign to fund Dubuque E-sports league launches
Man charged with arson in September fire
Man charged with arson for September fire
Fatal crash at Hwy 13 & Mt. Vernon Road
Fatal crash at Hwy 13 & Mt. Vernon Road
Vivian's soul food closes
Vivian's Soul Food permanently closes