Dubuque Police make arrest in 2021 homicide

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators have arrested a suspect in the July 2021 murder of 20-year-old Kylie Jo Duster.

On July 28th, 2021, Dubuque Police officers conducted a welfare check on Kylie Duster after she had not been heard from by family members since the 25th of July. Officers found Duster dead inside her apartment. An autopsy determined her manner of death to be homicide caused by suffocation.

Following a 16-month investigation, police located and arrested 23-year-old Romell Davon Enoch.

Enoch has been charged with Murder in the First Degree.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.